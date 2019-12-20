By - Associated Press - Friday, December 20, 2019

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) - A police official says the situation is now “stable” after numerous officers responded to a local government facility in North Carolina where witnesses reported gunfire.

Assistant Police Chief William Penn Jr. told reporters no other information about shooting victims will be released until a 2 p.m. EST news conference.

The Winston-Salem Journal reports that more than 20 police cars were at the scene of the municipal building Friday morning.

Herbert Martinez tells local news outlets a coworker at the site ran out and told him someone was shooting inside. Martinez said he stayed in his truck and heard gunshots.

Winston-Salem is about about 80 miles (130 kilometers) north of Charlotte.

