Rep. Jim Jordan, Ohio Republican, reached out to followers of controversial right-wing activist Laura Loomer to raise money for his 2020 re-election campaign Thursday.

Subscribers of an email list maintained by Ms. Loomer, a self-described investigative journalist, received a fundraising pitch paid for by Mr. Jordan’s re-election campaign.

Appealing for support, Mr. Jordan wrote in the message that “the deranged Dems and their powerful, deep-pocketed friends are gunning for me, and I need you to help me fight back!”

The fundraising email says it was paid for by Jim Jordan for Congress and sent by Illoominate Media, a Florida-based company established by Ms. Loomer.

Ms. Loomer, 26, cut her teeth with the likes of right-wing outlet Infowars and conservative sting group Project Veritas, and she is currently running as a Republican for the congressional seat held by Rep. Lois Frankel, Florida Democrat.

She is perhaps best known for a series of controversial comments that have caused her to be banned from several of Silicon Valley’s largest services, however.

Uber and Lyft each banned Ms. Loomer in 2017 after she complained about Muslims driving for either ride-share company, and Twitter booted her in 2018 after criticizing a Muslim congresswoman.

PayPal canceled her account in February after determining that it was used for purposes that run counter to the company’s “core values,” and Facebook punted her in May after finding her in violating the company’s policy against “dangerous” individuals.

On her website, Ms. Loomer claims to be “the most censored woman in America” and banned by nearly a dozen different major companies.

Elsewhere on the site, Ms. Loomer also boasts of maintaining a contact list containing more than 50,000 email addresses that can be leveraged by potential advertisers.

“Let’s work together to support your business, and my journalism at the same time,” Ms. Loomer says on her website’s “Advertise With Us” page.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.