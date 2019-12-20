U.S. Attorney John Durham is examining the role former CIA director John Brennan played in the early stages of the Russian investigation, according to a report Friday.

Mr. Durham, who is scrutinizing the origins of the Russia probe, has requested Mr. Brennan’s call logs, emails and other documents from the CIA, The New York Times said.

The veteran prosecutor is said to be interested in Mr. Brennan’s views of the salacious and unverified dossier compiled by British ex-spy Christopher Steele, according to The Times.

Mr. Durham is reportedly looking into conversations Mr. Brennan had with other top officials, including ex-FBI Director James Comey about the dossier and Mr. Brennan’s private statements contradicted his public comments, the Times said.

Renewed scrutiny of Mr. Brennan and the dossier comes after last week’s revelations by Justice Department Inspector General Micheal Horowitz.

Mr. Horowitz concluded the dossier played a “central and essential” role in the FBI’s applications to surveil Trump associate Carter Page.

The inspector general said the CIA “expressed concern” about using the unverified dossier.

Mr. Brennan has said the dossier did not play any role in the intelligence assessment used to open the probe into the Trump campaign.

In October, Mr. Brennan said he has “no qualms” about talking to Mr. Durham. He also said he’s “very confident” the CIA conducted itself appropriately in assessing the Russian threat.

