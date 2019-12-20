By - Associated Press - Friday, December 20, 2019

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) - A 51-year-old Maize man was sentenced on Friday for molesting two girls in Sedgwick County for four years..

Gene Cusick was sentenced to life with no chance of parole for 25 years. He pleaded guilty in October to two counts of aggravated indecent liberties with a child.

Prosecutors said Cusick molested the two girls between August 2014 and October 2018.

TOP STORIES
Trump signs bill restoring funding for black colleges
George Soros and his 'rented evangelicals' outed by Christian leaders
Trump asks nation to pray over his impeachment, says he's done nothing wrong

One of the girls told her mother what Cusick had done when he watched her while the parents were at work. She told her mother after the family moved out of state.

The second girl told her mother about being sexually assaulted by Cusick when he watched her at his home in Maize.

In each case, Cusick connected with the parents by telling them his 10-year-old daughter died in a go-cart crash. Detectives found that claim was false.

If Cusick is released from prison, he will face lifetime parole that includes electronic monitoring and registration as a sex offender.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.

Please read our comment policy before commenting.

 

Click to Read More and View Comments

Click to Hide