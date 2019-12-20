By - Associated Press - Friday, December 20, 2019

WESTLAKE, La. (AP) - A Louisiana man faces charges of third-degree feticide and vehicular negligent injuring after a two-vehicle crash.

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office said Joshua L. Anderson, 24, of Westlake, was traveling east about 6 p.m. Tuesday when he ran a stop sign and hit a southbound four-door pickup truck, causing both trucks to travel off the road and flip into a ditch.

The driver of the southbound vehicle and the pregnant front-seat passenger, were transported by ambulance to an area hospital. A 2-year-old passenger in a car seat in the back seat was airlifted to a hospital out-of-town.

Deputies saw numerous empty beer bottles inside Anderson’s truck and he allegedly showed signs of impairment. Authorities said he refused standard field sobriety testing and allegedly kicked a deputy. Deputies obtained a warrant to have his blood drawn at a hospital for a toxicology report.

He later was arrested on charges of DWI first offense, resisting an officer, failure to stop at a stop sign, battery on a police officer, vehiculuar negligent injuring and two counts of first-degree vehicular negligent injuring. Bond was initially set at $4,000. After authorities learned the unborn baby died at the hospital, Anderson was additionally charged with third-degree feticide and bond for that was set at $500,000.

The driver of the other vehicle was treated for minor injuries and released. The woman and toddler remain hospitalized.

