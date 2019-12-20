A New Jersey man charged in the murders of three women and the attempted murder of a fourth was convicted Thursday on all counts.

An Essex County jury deliberated for just two hours before convicting Khalil Wheeler-Weaver, who now faces a potential sentence of life plus 80 years in prison.

Prosecutors said Wheeler-Weaver, 23, of Orange, killed 20-year-old Sarah Butler, 33-year-old Joanne Brown and 19-year-old Robin West in 2016. They also accuse him of trying to kill another woman that year.

Wheeler-Weaver was convicted of murder, desecrating human remains, kidnapping, aggravated sexual assault and aggravated arson.

Wheeler-Weaver’s public defenders confirmed that their client had arranged sexual encounters with the women but said he dropped them off safely at the end of each one and didn’t harm anyone.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.