WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) - A 28-year-old New Hampshire man has been indicted in the fatal stabbing of his ex-girlfriend in a Massachusetts restaurant.

Prosecutors say Carlos Asencio was indicted Friday by a Worcester County Grand Jury. The Derry resident faces charges of murder and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

Prosecutors say Asencio assaulted 31-year-old Amanda Dabrowski in O’Connor’s Restaurant in Worcester as she left the bathroom on July 3 while at a gathering for her book club.

Authorities say Asencio stabbed Dabrowski nearly 20 times in the neck and body before being subdued by patrons and restaurant staff.

The two had met while working at Bristol-Myers Squibb in Danvers and briefly dated.

Asencio, who graduated from the University of Connecticut, was found not competent to stand trial at a prior court hearing.

A court psychologist said Asencio appeared “sullen, depressed and quite tearful” and reported considering suicide. He was sent to Bridgewater State Hospital for evaluation.

Prosecutors say Asencio will be arraigned in Worcester Superior Court at a later date.

Asencio’s lawyer Robert Griffin says the court proceedings should wait at least until February, when he’ll undergo another evaluation. He said Asencio remains committed at Bridgewater State Hospital.

