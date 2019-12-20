By - Associated Press - Friday, December 20, 2019

A man has been killed in a Long Island police shooting, authorities said Friday.

The man was shot at around 10:30 p.m. Thursday in Brentwood, according to Newsday.

The man tried to run away after two Suffolk County police officers, patrolling in a marked vehicle, stopped his vehicle in a train station parking lot.

They chased him and tried unsuccessfully to use a Taser on him, then fired when the man displayed a gun, the department said.

He died at the scene.

The officers were not injured.

