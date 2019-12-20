Military officials cleared cadets and midshipmen of making racist, white-power hand gestures before this month’s Army-Navy game, saying Friday they were actually playing an innocent prank “circle game” when caught on television cameras.



But officials said they were “disappointed” in the actions by the students for their “immature behavior.”



A social media-driven uproar of the “A-OK” sign caught by ESPN cameras prompted probes by officials from West Point and Annapolis, along with the FBI and the Naval Criminal Investigative Service. Video footage taken during the Dec. 14 pregame activities was reviewed and more than two dozen interviews were conducted.



“We are confident the hand gestures used were not intended to be racist in any way. However, we are disappointed by the behavior of the two [freshmen] Midshipmen and their actions will be appropriately addressed,” said Vice Adm. Sean Buck, the Naval Academy superintendent.



Lt. Gen. Darryl Williams, West Point’s superintendent, said the Army cadets also were playing an innocent game and “not linked to extremism.”



Although cleared of any racist actions, the academy cadets and midshipmen could still be disciplined for what happened in the stands.



“We are disappointed by the immature behavior of the cadets,” Lt. Gen. Williams said. “We develop leaders of character who serve to defend our nation and the American people and we expect our cadets to lead and live honorably and demonstrate excellence. Leading and living honorably means to act in a professional manner at all times.”



Adm. Mike Gilday, Chief of Naval Operations, said their personnel are expected to conduct themselves with integrity and character and be above reproach.



“While the investigation determined there was no racist intent behind these actions, our behavior must be professional at all times and not give cause for others to question our core values of honor, courage and commitment,” the admiral said.

