An Iowa woman is charged with attempted murder after she admitted to intentionally running over a 14-year-old girl with her vehicle because she thought the girl was “a Mexican,” Clive police said Friday.

Nicole Marie Poole Franklin, 42, of Des Moines, drove her 1998 Jeep Grand Cherokee off the roadway and onto the sidewalk where she struck the 14-year-old girl, who was walking to an activity at Indian Hills Junior High School, Police Chief Michael Venema said in a press conference.

Ms. Franklin left the scene of the crime and the girl was treated for several injuries at a nearby hospital, police said.

“Franklin told investigators that she ran the girl over because she was, in her words, ‘a Mexican,’” Chief Venema said. “She went on to make a number of derogatory statements about Latinos to the investigators.

“I want to say, in the strongest terms possible, that there is no place in our community — or any other — for this type of hatred and violence,” he said. “We are committed to stand by and support this family and work diligently with them to seek justice.”

Ms. Franklin is charged with attempted murder and is being held at Polk County Jail.

