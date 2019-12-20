By - Associated Press - Friday, December 20, 2019

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (AP) - A Massachusetts pastor arrested on rape and kidnapping charges has pleaded not guilty.

Pastor Elmer Perez of Iglesia De Jesucristo Church in New Bedford was arrested and arraigned Wednesday after a monthlong investigation, police said. He was also charged with witness intimidation and assault and battery on a person over the age of 14.

Police did not disclose the age or gender of the accuser.

TOP STORIES
Surprise report: 20% of the audiences at Trump rallies are Democrats
Franklin Graham slams Christianity Today: My father 'would be very disappointed'
Christianity Today all wrong on Trump

Perez’s attorney, Michael Frates, said his client is innocent and that the defense has evidence that will exonerate Perez.

A judge ordered Perez, 44, held in jail without bail pending a pretrial hearing Monday.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.

Please read our comment policy before commenting.

 

Click to Read More and View Comments

Click to Hide