House Speaker Nancy Pelosi invited President Trump Friday to deliver the annual State of the Union address on Feb. 4 — the day after the Iowa caucuses.

In a letter sent two days after the House voted to impeach Mr. Trump, Mrs. Pelosi said her invitation was “in the spirit of respecting our Constitution.”

The timing of the annual prime-time speech could conflict with a Senate trial over Mr. Trump’s impeachment, which Republicans are hoping to start sometime in January. Mrs. Pelosi is refusing to send the articles of impeachment to the Senate until she’s convinced that the GOP will hold a fair trial.

