DETROIT (AP) - A Pittsburgh-area official accused of obstructing police at a Detroit hotel will face a second trial on the felony charge in April.

A jury in November couldn’t reach a unanimous verdic t in the trial of Chelsa Wagner, the elected controller in Allegheny County. She was acquitted of disturbing the peace, a separate misdemeanor.

Wagner, a Democrat, was accused of interfering with police as officers tried to remove her husband, Khari Mosley, from the Westin Book Cadillac hotel last March. They were in Detroit to attend a concert.

Hotel staff had called 911 to report that Mosley was unruly during a dispute over registration and a room key.

Police said Wagner was drunk in her room and that she boasted about her job in Pittsburgh. She denies being drunk.

A judge held a hearing Friday and set a second trial for April 20. Defense attorney Charles Longstreet said Wagner turned down a plea deal.

“Through her attorney, (Wagner) indicated that she, as a victim of the Westin hotel and police wrongdoing, would in no way accept a plea bargain to justify their cover-up,” Longstreet said.

The Wayne County prosecutor’s office declined to comment.

“How much tax money has already been spent on this?” Wagner said after the first trial. “As the controller who takes care of the taxes in my county, it was outrageous to spend tax dollars on the first trial, and it’ll be even worse if we have to go through this again.”

