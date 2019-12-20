By - Associated Press - Friday, December 20, 2019

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) - Wichita police say a 34-year-old man who suffered critical injuries in a hit-and-run earlier this month has died.

Malcolm Showalter died Wednesday, nearly two weeks after he was struck by a pickup as he crossed a Wichita street at an intersection, police spokesman Charley Davidson said.

Officers found Showalter lying in the roadway. Investigators found he was struck by a light-colored regular cab pickup that was a late 1990s or early 2000s model. The truck and its driver have not been found.

TOP STORIES
Trump asks nation to pray over his impeachment, says he's done nothing wrong
Democrat witness says Trump not impeached until articles sent to Senate
Pelosi threat upends Constitution, fuels partisan furor

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.

Please read our comment policy before commenting.

 

Click to Read More and View Comments

Click to Hide