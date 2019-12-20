PHOENIX (AP) - Michael Bloomberg and Elizabeth Warren are staffing up in Arizona as they look beyond the early Democratic presidential primaries and caucuses.

Bloomberg’s campaign announced Friday that two people focused on Arizona are among 170 staffers hired nationally. Luis Acosta will be Bloomberg’s state director for Arizona while the Joseph Wolf will be a senior adviser.

Acosta worked previously at the Arizona Chamber Foundation and Stand For Children. Wolf is a political consultant who was campaign manager for Steve Farley’s unsuccessful 2018 campaign for governor.

Warren last weekend officially opened offices in Phoenix and Tucson and her campaign says it’s hired “over a dozen staffers and organizers.” Warren’s state director, Andrea Nemecek, previously worked for the Arizona Democratic Party and in Iowa for Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand’s unsuccessful presidential campaign.

Trump Victory, the joint operation between President Donald Trump’s re-election campaign and the Republican National Committee, has hired political consultant Drew Sexton as its Arizona director. Trump Victory has 22 paid staff members in Arizona, spokeswoman Samantha Zager said.

Arizona’s March 17 presidential primary comes two weeks after Super Tuesday, when the field has historically been narrowed. Warren and Bloomberg are among the handful of Democratic contenders who have visited the state.

Arizona is expected to play a prominent role in the November general election. The Trump campaign has held a series of training events for volunteers and organized rallies to pressure vulnerable Democratic Reps. Ann Kirkpatrick and Tom O’Halleran to vote against impeaching the president. Both supported impeachment in Wednesday’s vote.

