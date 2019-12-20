By - Associated Press - Friday, December 20, 2019

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) - A retired city clerk has been ordered to pay more than $150,000 in restitution for embezzling from the Kansas town where she worked for nearly 40 years.

The U.S. attorney’s office says 70-year-old Carole Sue Coker also was sentenced Thursday to three years of federal probation for mail fraud.

Coker, who now lives in Oronogo, Missouri, allegedly kept some money paid to the Kansas town of Caney. She then made it appear as if the books balanced.

Caney is about 120 miles (193.11 kilometers) southeast of Wichita.

