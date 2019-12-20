President Trump’s huge campaign rallies have become the signature event of his presidency, well known for upbeat energy and huge crowds. Some 10,000 to 14,000 Trump fans are typically inside the host arena, with thousands more outside watching the event on multiple Jumbotron screens.

Now comes a report that 20% of these rally audiences are Democrats. The news comes as Rep. Jefferson Van Drew — formerly a New Jersey Democrat — has gone public for his support of Mr. Trump and his mission.

“I would like to extend a big welcome to Jeff Van Drew. Welcome to the party that’s actually getting results for the American people. We hope more of your colleagues will come on over,” Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel told Fox News on Friday.

“Absolutely, this is a trend we are seeing. As we go to rallies, we get reports as to who is attending these rallies. Close to 20% of our rally attendees are Democrats because this president transcends party lines,” she said.

Mr. Trump hits all the right optimistic notes during public appearances, she said.

“He transcends party lines because he talks about jobs and wage growth and all the things that matter to the American people,” Ms. McDaniel told the network.

“People are enthusiastic about this president and angry about what Democrats are doing, and are showing it with their pocketbook. Since the impeachment sham began, we added 600,000 new small online donors, which is unprecedented,” Ms. McDaniel said.

“It means people are angry, they are passionate, they know the economy is doing well, they know this president is fighting for them, and they’re getting out there pocketbook and saying — we want to reelect President Trump, and Congress does not get to take away our vote,” the chairwoman noted.

