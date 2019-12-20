By - Associated Press - Friday, December 20, 2019

CLEVELAND (AP) - A Cleveland teenager arrested in the fatal shooting of an 11-year-old boy admitted Thursday to a charge of reckless homicide, a court official said.

The 15-year-old boy entered the admission in Cuyahoga County Juvenile Court after being charged earlier this month.

The teen admitted to killing Tyshaun Taylor during a birthday party for a 16-year-old boy at an apartment in Cleveland. Tyshaun was shot in the chest and died at a hospital.

TOP STORIES
Food fight! Nancy Pelosi's 'Animal House' impeachment
Cruz welcomes Pelosi's delay sending articles of impeachment to Senate: Dems 'in a total panic'
Pelosi threatens to withhold impeachment articles until Senate guarantees 'fair' trial

The 16-year-old’s mother told police the shooting occurred after she left the apartment to go to a store.

Cleveland police have not released any details about what led to the shooting.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.

Please read our comment policy before commenting.

 

Click to Read More and View Comments

Click to Hide