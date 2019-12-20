President Trump slammed Christianity Today as a “far left magazine” Friday after the evangelical publication in an editorial called for his removal from office.

He said he won’t read it anymore.

“A far left magazine, or very ‘progressive,’ as some would call it, which has been doing poorly and hasn’t been involved with the Billy Graham family for many years, Christianity Today, knows nothing about reading a perfect transcript of a routine phone call and would rather have a Radical Left nonbeliever, who wants to take your religion & your guns, than Donald Trump as your President,” Mr. Trump tweeted.

He said, “No President has done more for the Evangelical community, and it’s not even close. You’ll not get anything from those Dems on stage. I won’t be reading ET again!”

The flagship magazine of evangelical Christianity in America called for Mr. Trump’s removal from office Thursday in the wake of the House vote to impeach him.

The president’s comment about a routine phone call refers to his conversation with the president of Ukraine, at the center of the impeachment case.

Founded by Graham, it published a column written by editor Mark Galli under the headline “Trump Should Be Removed from Office.”

While acknowledging that “the Democrats have had it out for him from day one, and therefore nearly everything they do is under a cloud of partisan suspicion,” Mr. Galli wrote that the president no longer deserves the benefit of the doubt for his good policies on such matters as abortion, religious liberty and federal judgeships.

“The president of the United States attempted to use his political power to coerce a foreign leader to harass and discredit one of the president’s political opponents,” he wrote. “That is not only a violation of the Constitution; more importantly, it is profoundly immoral.”

The magazine said the impeachment hearings “have illuminated the president’s moral deficiencies for all to see.”

“This damages the institution of the presidency, damages the reputation of our country, and damages both the spirit and the future of our people. None of the president’s positives can balance the moral and political danger we face under a leader of such grossly immoral character,” Christianity Today wrote.

Evangelical Christians, especially white evangelicals, have been Mr. Trump’s most loyal supporters and the call for his removal came as a major surprise.

Billy Graham’s son, Franklin, now heads his father’s ministries and has been one of Mr. Trump’s most outspoken and staunchest supporters.

