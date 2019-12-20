President Trump taunted House Speaker Nancy Pelosi Friday for seeking a “quid pro quo” from the Senate in his impeachment.

“Nancy Pelosi is looking for a Quid Pro Quo with the Senate. Why aren’t we Impeaching her?” the president tweeted.

Mrs. Pelosi is withholding from the Senate two House-passed articles of impeachment against the president, trying to pressure the GOP to create rules for a trial of Mr. Trump that she deems fair.

The House impeached Mr. Trump for withholding military aid temporarily from Ukraine, trying to pressure its president to announce investigations that could benefit Mr. Trump politically.

