ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) - RavnAir canceled at least a dozen flights in Alaska on Saturday - at the peak of holiday travel - following what the company described as “a malicious cyber attack” on its computer network.

The cancellations affected around 260 passengers, company spokeswoman Debbie Reinwand told the Anchorage Daily News.

The regional carrier canceled all flights involving its Dash 8 aircraft until noon “because the cyber attack forced us to disconnect our Dash 8 maintenance system and its back-up,” the company said in a written statement.

It wasn’t immediately clear which routes had been canceled. Reinwand said the company would be issuing more updates later in the day.

“We expect to experience other schedule cancellations and delays within the RavnAir Alaska (Dash 8 Aircraft) network throughout the rest of the day,” she said.

The company is working with the FBI, other authorities, and a cyber security company, to restore systems.

PenAir flights and RavnAir Connect flights were still operating normally on back-up systems, Reinwand said.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.