ITHACA, N.Y. (AP) - Ithaca police say a person was shot dead in the lobby of police headquarters after an officer was attacked early Saturday.

The attacker was armed with a large knife, the Ithaca Police Department said in a release. The officer is being treated at a hospital for minor injuries.

No other details have been released as police continue to investigate.

Police haven’t released the names of the officer or the person killed.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.