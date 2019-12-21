By - Associated Press - Saturday, December 21, 2019

DOVER, Del. (AP) - A Delaware man is facing a minimum of 17 years in prison after being convicted of sexually assaulting and beating his girlfriend while holding her against her will.

The Delaware Department of Justice announced Friday that a Superior Court jury found a 35-year-old from Dover guilty of first-degree rape, first-degree kidnapping, strangulation, assault and terroristic threatening.

He is scheduled to be sentenced in February.

