By - Associated Press - Saturday, December 21, 2019

FINCASTLE, Va. (AP) - Virginia State Police say they are looking for a driver who struck and injured a trooper and then fled.

State police said in a news release just after midnight Saturday that the hit-and-run occurred late Friday night in Botetourt County, north of Roanoke. The trooper was taken to a hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening.

Police say witnesses reporting seeing the white Dodge pick-up truck accelerating to leave the scene after striking the trooper and his vehicle. The suspect’s vehicle was damaged on its right side, including the right headlight and fender.

WSET-TV reports the trooper had been responding to a vehicle crash involving an animal.

