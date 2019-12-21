By - Associated Press - Saturday, December 21, 2019

HURON, S.D. (AP) - Authorities are looking for a 20-year-old man accused of opening fire on a police officer during an attempted traffic stop in Huron.

The incident happened Friday night after an officer activated his emergency lights in an attempt to stop the vehicle, according to a release from the Huron Police Department.

Police said one of the passengers fired numerous shots from a handgun before the vehicle fled the scene. A short pursuit ended when the suspect vehicle crashed into a snowbank and the occupants ran away.

The juvenile driver was later apprehended. The other passengers, including the shooter, remain at large.

Huron Police Chief Kevin Van Diepen said he believes this incident was directed specifically toward law enforcement and there does not appear to be any danger to the public.

