By - Associated Press - Saturday, December 21, 2019

HOBE SOUND, Fla. (AP) - Detectives are investigating the death of a 9-month-old Florida boy who drowned in his family’s bathtub.

Martin County sheriff’s investigators say Cameron Davis died Friday. His mother told them that the boy’s father had been asleep, but she thinks she told him the baby was in the tub. She also thinks she might have fallen asleep.

She estimated the baby had been in the tub for 20 minutes before he was found face down and blue in the water.

The couple has two other young children. No charges have been filed.

