Saturday, December 21, 2019

A Macy’s worker was shot Saturday outside an Atlanta mall on one of the busiest shopping days of the year, police said.

Atlanta police said the employee was shot in the stomach shortly after noon Saturday in an attempted carjacking in the Lenox Square parking deck.

Atlanta police spokesman Carlos Campos said the woman was approached by two men and refused to hand over her keys.

Police were working to find the suspects. The suspects left the parking garage on foot after the failed carjacking, according to authorities.

The shooting comes one week after a man was wounded by gunfire after an argument broke out and panicked shoppers took cover at Cumberland Mall, another metro Atlanta shopping center.

