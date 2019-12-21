By - Associated Press - Saturday, December 21, 2019

WINTER PARK, Fla. (AP) - Kari Niblack scored 21 points on 8-of-10 shooting and No. 22 West Virginia edged No. 19 Michigan State in the Florida Sunshine Classic on Saturday.

Kysre Gondrezick added 14 points and Tynice Martin 11, both making a pair of free throws in the final 20 seconds for the Mountaineers (8-1), who have won four straight.

West Virginia plays Syracuse on Sunday. Syracuse defeated Michigan State on Friday in the round-robin tournament.

Nia Clouden had 16 points and eight rebounds for the Spartans (7-4) and Shay Colley added 11 points.

West Virginia made 7 of 8 free throws in the fourth quarter while Michigan State went just 5 of 19 from the field, 1 of 6 behind the arc, and was just 4 of 7 from the foul line. The Spartans had a string of six straight misses in the fourth quarter and missed their last three shots in the final minute.

Neither team shot better than 35% but West Virginia went 17 of 20 from the foul line to MSU’s 10 of 17.

More AP women’s basketball: https://apnews.com/Womenscollegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

