By - Associated Press - Saturday, December 21, 2019

OLATHE, Kansas (AP) - A 68-year-old woman has been found stabbed to death in the suburban Kansas City, Kansas, community of Olathe, police there said.

Olathe police said in a news release that officers were called just before noon Friday to a neighborhood for a report of an armed disturbance and found the woman suffering from a stab wound. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said another woman - a 38-year-old who knew the victim - was also found at the scene and taken to a hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

Neither of the women had been identified or any arrests or charges announced by midday Saturday.

Police are investigating the death as a homicide, Olathe’s fourth one this year.

