By - Associated Press - Saturday, December 21, 2019

ARDENTOWN, Del. (AP) - Delaware State Police are investigating after a female pedestrian was fatally struck on Interstate 95.

Police said in a news release that the woman was in the right lane of I-95 near Ardentown early Saturday morning when she attempted to move toward the median. They say it is undetermined why the woman, who was wearing dark clothing, was on the interstate.

Police say a car driven by a 36-year-old man was unable to avoid her. She was pronounced dead at the scene. The car hit a guardrail and came to a stop.

The driver was not injured. Police say impairment was not a factor in the crash, which is still under investigation.

Neither the victim nor driver were immediately identified.

