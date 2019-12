LEAWOOD, Kan. (AP) - Police in northeastern Kansas are investigating a shooting that left one person dead and another injured.

Leawood officers were called around 8 p.m. Friday to an apartment complex parking lot for reports of shots fired, the Kansas City Star reported. Witnesses told investigators that two cars were seen leaving the area of the shooting. A short time later, two people in a car riddled with bullets showed up at a local hospital with gunshot wounds.

Police said one of the victims, a man, died of his wounds. The other victim was taken to an area trauma center. Their names had not been released by midday Saturday, and no arrests had been reported.

It was the Kansas City suburb’s first homicide of the year.

