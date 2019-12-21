By - Associated Press - Saturday, December 21, 2019

PLAINFIELD, Conn. (AP) - Connecticut police investigating a suspicious death have charged the victim’s half brother with a crime.

Keith T. Coolidge, 37, appeared in Superior Court in Danielson on Friday on a felony charge of violating a protective order. Court records show he remains in custody after bond was set at $150,000.

Coolidge is the half brother of Keith C. Coolidge Jr., a 47-year-old found dead in a camper in Plainfield on Thursday.

TOP STORIES
Surprise report: 20% of the audiences at Trump rallies are Democrats
New Zealand gun ban takes effect as amnesty window ends; over 56,000 firearms collected
Mark Levin's speedy solution to the Pelosi problem

Police say the men’s sister told officers she had been in the house while the two brothers argued in the camper.

The sister said Keith T. Coolidge eventually left on his bicycle, but told her to check on their brother. Police say they found Keith C. Coolidge Jr. unresponsive in the camper. He was declared dead at the scene.

Plainfield police say they’re treating it has a homicide and are working with state police on the investigation. The medical examiner’s office is conducting an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

Keith T. Coolidge was arrested later at a Dunkin’ Donuts. Police say his sister had a protective order against him.

The public defender’s office representing Keith T. Coolidge didn’t respond to a call seeking comment Saturday.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.

Please read our comment policy before commenting.

 

Click to Read More and View Comments

Click to Hide