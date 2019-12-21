By - Associated Press - Saturday, December 21, 2019

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) - A police officer shot and wounded a man after an early morning stabbing in Trenton that wounded two people, one critically, authorities said.

Capt. Stephen Varn said officers responding to a report of a street fight shortly before 2 a.m. Saturday found two men holding a third, and the third man broke free as an officer approached and began stabbing the other two with a “large knife.” NJ.com reported.

The officer ordered the man to stop, and when he didn’t, the officer opened fire, hitting the man at least once, Varn said.

The three were taken to Capital Health Regional Medical Center. Varn and Mercer County prosecutors said one victim was in critical condition and entered emergency surgery. Both the suspect and the second victim were reported in stable condition.

The names of the three weren’t released and details about the stab wounds and gunshot injuries weren’t immediately available.

