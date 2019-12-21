By - Associated Press - Saturday, December 21, 2019

PHOENIX (AP) - Phoenix police officers investigating the disappearance of an 83-year-old man have found human remains buried in the backyard of a residence he shared with his now-jailed 38-year-old grandson police said Saturday.

Joshua Ward was arrested on suspicion of abandonment or concealment of a dead body, police said.

Police on Saturday completed a search begun Friday of the residence shared by Ward and his grandfather, Adow Albert.

The badly decomposed remains are believed to be of an adult and identity and cause of death will be determined by the Maricopa County Medical Examiner’s Office, police said.

Albert was reported missing by other family members in August.

Online court records don’t list a defense attorney for Ward who could comment on the allegation.

