In an interview with left-wing documentarian Michael Moore released Friday, actor Robert de Niro fantasized about President Trump being loudly smacked in the face with a bag of excrement.

“It would kind of feel good to punch him — not hurt him — but just punch him in the face,” Mr. Moore said about the president during the latest episode of his podcast, “Rumble.”

“I’d like to see a bag of [expletive] right in his face. Hit him right in the face,” Mr. De Niro responded before making a loud smacking sound. “And let the picture go all over the world. And that would be the most humiliating thing. Because he needs to be humiliated. He needs to be confronted and humiliated by whoever his opponent is, his political opponent.”

Mr. Moore, the filmmaker behind documentaries including “Bowling for Columbine” and “Fahrenheit 9/11,” said the 68-minute-long discussion with Mr. De Niro marked the first time the famed Academy Award-winning actor has ever appeared on a podcast.

“They have to stand up to him,” Mr. De Niro said in the interview about Mr. Trump’s political opponents. “They don’t have to do it in an obvious, physical way. But they have to have the formidability to confront him and to put him in his place. Because the people have to see that. To see him be humiliated.”

Mr. De Niro, 76, has been among Mr. Trump’s most vocal critics in Hollywood and has regularly attacked the president during public appearances and interviews.

“He’s a dumbbell,” Mr. De Niro said about Mr. Trump in April. “Even gangsters have morals and they have ethics. They have a code and you know when you give somebody your word it’s your word because it’s all you have is your word. Especially in that world. This guy, he doesn’t even know what that means.”

Mr. Trump, on his part, has previously called the actor a “very Low IQ individual.”

