President Trump told young conservatives Saturday that House Democrats have “no case” for removing him from office and are too scared to transmit articles of impeachment against him to the Senate.

“There’s no crime, there’s no nothing,” the president told a student summit hosted by Turning Point USA, a conservative nonprofit. “In fact, there’s no impeachment. What are we doing here?”

Mr. Trump was referring to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s decision not to send the impeachment articles to the Senate immediately. She says Democrats will demand fair-trial terms from Senate GOP leaders, before sending the articles across the Capitol.

“She has no case,” Mr. Trump said. “They are violating the Constitution.”

The president also recounted how a few Democrats defected from partisan votes Wednesday to impeach him on grounds he abused his office and obstructed Congress.

“We had three Democrats coming to our side, so I guess you have to say that was a bipartisan vote,” Mr. Trump told the raucous students in West Palm Beach, Florida.

The summit offered comfortable terrain for Mr. Trump, who left Washington for his Mar-a-Lago resort in southern Florida late Friday with First Lady Melania Trump, their son, Barron, and the president’s daughter, Ivanka Trump. The president plans to stay in Florida through the New Year’s holiday.

In spirited, free-wheeling remarks, Mr. Trump rattled off his latest accomplishments, including a $738 billion defense authorization bill that formally creates the new Space Force branch of the military, grants a 3.1% pay raise to troops and provides up to 12 weeks of paid family leave to nearly all federal employees.

“When it comes to the military, there is no budget,” Mr. Trump said.

Mr. Trump boasted about the soaring stock market and railed against “globalists,” saying each leader should put his or her own country first.

“What are you gonna do, put it second? Put it ninth?” he quipped.

Mr. Trump is finding succor among supporters as he faces a critical juncture in his presidency.

The Senate is expected to hold a trial on his removal at some point in the new year, though Republican leaders say there is no way he will be ousted.

In a Thursday surprise, Christianity Today — a flagship publication of evangelical Christianity in America — called for Mr. Trump’s removal from office in the wake of the House impeachment vote.

Mr. Trump responded angrily, insisting there are no cracks in his firewall of evangelical support.He also called Republicans who loathe him — the “Never Trumpers” — the “dumbest people on Earth.”

“They are sick people, there’s no question about it,” he said.

The president also knocked his Democratic rivals Saturday, characterizing former Vice President Joseph R. Biden as a confused person who can’t remember what state he is in when he gives a stump speech.

“There’s something going on up there,” Mr. Trump said.

He also criticized Mr. Biden’s son, Hunter, for making money in Ukraine and China during his father’s tenure as vice president.

Mr. Trump’s attempts to get Ukrainian leaders to investigate his theories about the Biden situation and a 2016 computer server from the Democratic National Committee led to his impeachment.

Mr. Trump said he has a good story to tell heading into 2020, citing his rewrite of the North American trade deal, progress in trade talks with China and the slate of conservative federal judges he sent to the bench.

The president also complained about power-generating windmills, arguing they kill bald eagles and they have a weird, orange-white tint.

“My favorite color, orange,” Mr. Trump said.

He knocked the “Green New Deal” floated by some progressive Democrats to combat climate change, saying it is too onerous on consumers and that he will “rip that sucker” later in the campaign.

Mr. Trump was introduced by conservative radio host Rush Limbaugh, who told students not to accept the concept of climate change despite persistent warnings from scientists.

“I just want to tell you, climate change is a hoax, please don’t believe it,” Mr. Limbaugh said. “Whatever you do, I beg of you.”

• Dave Boyer contributed to this report.

