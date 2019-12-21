By - Associated Press - Saturday, December 21, 2019

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - A former bookkeeper is going to prison for stealing from one of Maine’s best-known lawyers.

Jaime Butler, 41, of Falmouth, pleaded guilty Friday to forging the signature of Daniel Lilley and stealing at least $236,000 from his firm. She was sentenced to 30 months in prison, and ordered to pay restitution.

Lilley, who died in March 2017 at age 79, was a defense attorney who played a role in a number of high-profile cases over the years.

TOP STORIES
Effective Jan. 1, marijuana found by airport security won't be confiscated: Chicago police
BLM protest case takes unusual turn in 5th Circuit Appeals Court
New Zealand gun ban takes effect as amnesty window ends; over 56,000 firearms collected

The Portland Press Herald reports that Lilley’s son said in a statement that his father trusted his employees, and that Butler lied to him. Butler apologized for her actions.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.

Please read our comment policy before commenting.

 

Click to Read More and View Comments

Click to Hide