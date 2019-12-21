By - Associated Press - Saturday, December 21, 2019

BUCKINGHAM, Va. (AP) - State police say a 31-year-old woman has died and four children have been injured after a pick-up truck rear-ended a horse-drawn buggy in central Virginia.

Police said in a news release Saturday morning that alcohol was not a factor in the crash Friday afternoon in Buckingham County, which remains under investigation. The 67-year-old driver of the truck, George M. Lee of Buckingham, has been charged with reckless driving.

Police say a family of six was riding in the buggy equipped with flashing lights and a reflective triangle. It was struck from behind, which threw 36-year-old John Yoder from the buggy.

The news release says Sylvia Yoder was taken to UVA Medical Center, where she died of her injuries Saturday morning. Four children ranging in age from 2 to 10 were also taken to the hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

Police say one of the horses had to be euthanized. The other was transported by a veterinarian for treatment of its injuries.

Lee was not injured in the crash. It wasn’t immediately clear if he had an attorney who could comment on his behalf.

