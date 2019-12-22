Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said Sunday a newly discovered email related to President Trump’s decision to withhold aid to Ukraine supports the need for more witnesses at an impeachment trial against the president.

The New York Democrat has called for at least four witnesses, including the Office of Management and Budget’s Michael Duffey, to testify at a trial against Mr. Trump.

On Sunday, Mr. Schumer said 91 minutes after the president’s call with the Ukrainian president where he asked for a corruption probe into a political rival, former Vice President Joe Biden, Mr. Duffey sent an email requesting the hold on the funds.

The email Mr. Schumer shared to Twitter is dated July 25, and notes the “sensitive nature of the request” and asks for the “information to be closely held.”

“If there was ever an argument that we need Duffey and others to testify & we need the documents we requested — this is it. This email is explosive,” Mr. Schumer tweeted.

Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, Kentucky Republican, has shut down the Democrats’ calls for more witnesses at an impeachment trial.

He said the procedures the Senate adopted for President Clinton’s trial should still stand for Mr. Trump.

In the hearing against Mr. Clinton, the House impeachment managers presented their arguments to support articles of impeachment and the president’s team had a chance to respond before senators decided whether or not to call witnesses.

