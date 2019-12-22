By - Associated Press - Sunday, December 22, 2019

YORK, Pa. (AP) - Authorities say a man and woman found dead in a Pennsylvania home are believed to have been homicide victims, but they believe there is no danger to the public.

The bodies of the adult victims were reported at about 7:30 p.m. Saturday in a home in the city of York, the York County coroner’s office said.

Autopsies are planned in the coming week. The names of the victims weren’t immediately released.

TOP STORIES
Homeowner shoots, kills masked intruder in Florida gunbattle
Trump asks nation to pray over his impeachment, says he's done nothing wrong
Transgender woman sues over Miss USA pageant rejection

No information was immediately released on the cause of death. No arrests have been announced.

Police said detectives were interviewing several witnesses and people who may have knowledge about the case.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.

Please read our comment policy before commenting.

 

Click to Read More and View Comments

Click to Hide