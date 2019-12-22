Despite being from a state where President Trump enjoys large support, Sen. Doug Jones stood by Democrats’ calls for more witnesses for an impeachment trial against the president.

“These are really serious allegations,” Mr. Jones, Alabama Democrat, told ABC on Sunday.

The Democrat from a deep red state said the president’s alleged use of the presidency for personal, political campaign benefits is a high charge.

The lawmaker noted in an interview with ABC’s “This Week” that he is not concerned about political ramifications from his position during the impeachment proceedings, given that he is a Democrat representing a Trump-won state.

“This has to do with the future of the presidency and how we want our presidents to conduct themselves,” he said.

Mr. Jones also defended Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi in her decision to withhold the articles of impeachment, which charge Mr. Trump with abuse of power and obstruction of Congress, from being transmitted to the Senate.

Ms. Pelosi said she will not hand those over for the impeachment trial to begin until Democrats are guaranteed they will have a fair trial — demanding that more witnesses are called to testify.

Mr. Jones was not concerned by Ms. Pelosi’s decision, saying the articles of impeachment against President Clinton were passed three weeks before they were transmitted to the Senate.

“She is not going to hold these forever. We are going to see these relatively soon,” he said.

