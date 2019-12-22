Omaha World Herald. December 20, 2019.

Vinny Palermo’s repeated tax avoidance reflects poorly on his judgment

Being a responsible adult means fulfilling certain obligations - basic, common-sense duties that are known to everyone. If you rent an apartment, you meet the monthly payment. If you buy a vehicle, you make sure to get proper insurance. And every year, you file your tax return, no exceptions.

And yet, filing his federal taxes is exactly what Omaha City Councilman Vinny Palermo failed to do - and it wasn’t a one-time occurrence. The IRS received no federal income tax filings from Palermo regarding his tree-trimming business in 2012, 2013 and 2014.

Such a failure is a federal crime. Palermo pleaded guilty in September to the three misdemeanor counts. Under federal sentencing guidelines, he could have been sentenced to up to 12 months in prison. This week U.S. District Judge Brian Buescher was more lenient. He sentenced Palermo, a first-term City Council member representing South Omaha, to four years of federal probation.

In addition, Palermo will have to pay a $35,000 fine, on top of the $21,209 he has already paid in restitution. The sentencing also mandates that he perform 120 hours of community service.

How Palermo, who previously served on the Omaha Public Schools board, could have thought he needn’t file taxes on his business, year after year, defies credibility. The gross income of the business, after all, was considerable: $145,434 in 2012; $220,400 in 2013; $129,612 in 2014.

Palermo’s actions are, of course, far below the standard needed for public service in Omaha. In the wake of his sentencing, he should have signaled a measure of contrition by voluntarily giving up his vice president’s position on the City Council. He didn’t. His decision to retain that post smacks of arrogance and undercuts his claim to accept responsibility for his actions. His behavior in the matter disrespects the public and his fellow city leaders.

Palermo says that he won’t resign from office and that he intends to run for reelection in 2021.

Any responsible adult has a clear obligation to fulfill his tax obligations. For a member of the City Council to neglect that duty for years on end raises serious concern for however long Palermo continues to serve in office.

___

Lincoln Journal Star. December 20, 2019.

Staffing issues are disrupting prison system’s rehabilitative balance

There’s a tricky balance to a prison system and its role in housing society’s lawbreakers. At its most efficient, it’s both penal and rehabilitative — restrictive, yet limitless because it has the power to positively change lives.

The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services is caught in a tough spot, with tensions related to overcrowding and understaffing leading to modified lockdowns that hinder the rehabilitative mission of the prison system.

A recent petition containing the signatures of 780 men — 58% of the population at the Nebraska State Penitentiary — complained of the modified lockdowns, which have impeded their access to religion, betterment clubs and organizations, education programs and outdoor activities.

It has also, according to them, limited their rights to courts, attorneys and other legal resources.

It should be noted that not all prisoner complaints are of equal worth. A good example of that came recently when an inmate asked a judge for pornographic material to be made accessible to those serving time. The filing captured national headlines but is hardly the kind of plea that jumps to the fore of pressing matters.

There is a reason these men are behind bars. With their incarceration, many of their freedoms have – deservedly – been revoked.

The public at large may say inmates are owed nothing while serving their time, that going outside to exercise or merely enjoy some fresh air is a privilege, not a right.

But there’s no arguing inmates’ rights to food, shelter and safe conditions, all of which have been pushed to the limit by a system that is overcrowded and understaffed.

Inmates complained of breakfasts — delivered the evening before in a sack — that lack nutrition and have often been smashed on delivery. They object to restricted access to showers after working in the shop and stated that moral is at its lowest point in years.

This is a critical time for Director Scott Frakes, who is fighting an uphill battle to staff and fund a strained prison system.

There is no easy solution, but that doesn’t mean he can give up. The vast majority of men and women incarcerated in Nebraska’s correctional system will serve their time and rejoin the community.

Yet, as the inmates correctly note, the lockdowns prevent them from completing the programs they need to be granted parole, which contributes to the overcrowding problem and hinders their reformation and reintegration into society. The “Correctional” in the agency’s name underscores the true mission.

That means it’s in our best interest to rehabilitate them. It’ll be an expensive investment but one we can’t afford not to make.

___

McCook Daily Gazette. December 16, 2019

Influenza has Nebraska in the crosshairs this holiday season

The flu has Nebraska in the crosshairs, and we have a feeling we ain’t seen nothing yet.

That’s because the Christmas season is here, a ripe time for the flu virus to spread far and wide, thanks to holiday gatherings and travel.

The flu vaccine is far from foolproof, but it’s still you best bet to avoiding an infection that can put you in the hospital or even prove fatal.

“Flu is taking on a life of its own and we’re seeing surprisingly high numbers of cases for this time of year,” said Dr. Tom Safranek, State Epidemiologist for the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services.

The agency is reporting an increase in doctor visits, flu-related hospitalizations and outbreaks in schools and long-term care facilities.

“If you haven’t gotten your flu vaccine yet, there is a sense of urgency, so don’t wait any longer.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend flu vaccine for everyone six months and older every year.

It’s especially important for young children, adults 65 or older, pregnant women, people with chronic lung disease like asthma and COPD, diabetes, heart disease, neurologic conditions and certain other long-term health conditions, and residents of nursing homes and other long-term care facilities.

Vaccination can reduce flu-related illnesses, visits to the doctor, missed work and school and flu-related hospitalizations. Flu vaccine is safe, effective and rigorously tested. The most common reaction people may experience from a flu shot is soreness and redness at the injection site. After vaccination, it takes about two weeks for the body to build immunity.

No, we’re not talking about the “stomach flu,” although some people, especially children, may have vomiting or diarrhea.

But if you do have fever or chills, cough, sore throat, running or stuffy nose, muscle or body aches, headaches and tiredness — some victims describe it as “like being hit by a Mac truck,” — you should promptly seek medical care.

Antiviral drugs can help if taken early enough, but like most problems, prevention is the best medicine.

Even if you’ve had the vaccine, follow this checklist for the rest of the flu season:

— Wash your hands often

— Avoid contact with people who are sick

— Stay home from school, work, family gatherings and social functions if you’re sick

— Cover your mouth and nose when you cough with a tissue or sleeve, not your hands

— Eat healthy and get plenty of rest

— Don’t smoke

DHHS has been keeping track of the flu since October, using information from physicians, lab tests, school surveillance, hospital data, emergency department data and death reporting.

For more information, visit the DHHS website at www.dhhs.ne.gov/flu or the CDC website atwww.cdc.gov/flu.

