By - Associated Press - Updated: 11:11 a.m. on Sunday, December 22, 2019

A 35-vehicle pileup on a major interstate in Virginia early Sunday has left a number of people with “critical injuries,” police said.

Virginia State Police Sgt. Michelle Anaya said in a statement that the accident happened at about 7:51 a.m. Sunday and had shut down traffic in both directions on Interstate 64.

The police department said via Twitter that there was fog and ice along the Queens Creek bridge at the time of what was described as a chain-reaction wreck. Some of the injuries were minor but others were life-threatening.

TOP STORIES
FBI had spies inside Trump campaign: IG
Christianity Today versus Donald Trump
Transgender woman sues over Miss USA pageant rejection

The Virginia Department of Transportation Hampton Roads via Twitter described the pileup as “2 separate multi-vehicle crashes at the Queens Creek bridges near Camp Peary” in York County.

Troopers were investigating. The York County Sheriff’s Office and the Virginia Department of Transportation were also on the scene.

Motorists were being asked to avoid the area.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.

Please read our comment policy before commenting.

 

Click to Read More and View Comments

Click to Hide