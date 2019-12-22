By - Associated Press - Sunday, December 22, 2019

LAUDERHILL, Fla. — A Florida homeowner killed a masked intruder during a gunfight inside his home, police said.

Lauderhill police spokesman Lt. Michael Santiago told reporters that the gunfight broke out at 12:45 a.m. Saturday. He said the intruder broke into the home and he and the resident exchanged fire.

The homeowner then fled the home. When police arrived, they found the intruder dead inside.

TOP STORIES
Pelosi, other Democrats pocket campaign cash from owners of sex-trafficking website
Lawsuit: 100,000 noncitizens registered to vote in Pennsylvania
Senators predict deal will be reached for impeachment trial

Santiago said the investigation is ongoing. Lauderhill is a suburb of Fort Lauderdale. Further details were not available.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.

Please read our comment policy before commenting.

 

Click to Read More and View Comments

Click to Hide