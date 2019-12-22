By - Associated Press - Sunday, December 22, 2019

WAKEFIELD, N.H. (AP) - A man wanted for stabbing two people during a confrontation in Windham, Maine, has been arrested more than a week later in New Hampshire.

Jayce Segler was arrested on unrelated charges Saturday in Wakefield, New Hampshire, and will be extradited to Maine, according to the Windham Police Department.

Segler, 24, of Windham, is accused of assaulting a man and a woman on Dec. 12; the woman suffered multiple stab wounds and was hospitalized, police said. The incident led to the lockdown of a nearby elementary school while police searched for Segler.

Details about the New Hampshire arrest weren’t immediately available Sunday. It’s unclear whether Segler had a lawyer.

