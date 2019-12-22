Vice President Mike Pence’s chief of staff Marc Short defended President Trump’s jabs at the late Rep. John Dingell Jr., saying Sunday the Michigan lawmaker was not exactly a “wallflower.”

“Our administration respects the service of John Dingell,” Mr. Short told Fox News Sunday.

But he went on to add, “John Dingell was not exactly a wallflower. John Dingell called the president an imbecile in his closing months.”

The president, during a rally in Michigan last week, made a joke that Mr. Dingell may be looking up from hell instead of down from heaven.

Republicans, including Sen. Lindsey Graham, have called for the president to apologize over the comment, which offended Dingell’s widow, Rep. Debbie Dingell.

