By - Associated Press - Sunday, December 22, 2019

YARMOUTH, Mass. (AP) - A Boston man was arrested Sunday after taking police on a car chase through southeastern Massachusetts, state police said.

The chase started sometime before 8 a.m. as Braintree Police and Massachusetts Environmental Police pursued a Honda minivan heading toward the town of Hull.

State police say 30-year-old Jermaine Omoregie wasn’t authorized to use the vehicle, which was owned by a relative from Rhode Island.

State police say they tried to deploy a tire deflation device, but Omoregie avoided it by crossing into oncoming traffic, where he struck another vehicle and continued driving. A state police cruiser also sustained damage trying to stop the vehicle, which crossed the Sagamore Bridge onto Cape Cod. A second attempt to deploy a tire deflation device succeeded, and the minivan came to a halt after sustaining tire damage and then crashed into a wall in Yarmouth. Omoregie was charged with using a motor vehicle without authority, negligent driving, failure to stop for police, and operating a vehicle with a suspended or revoked license, among other violations. A 17-year-old Boston boy was a passenger in the minivan hasn’t been charged.

It’s not clear if Omoregie has a lawyer, whether he’s still in custody and when he’s due in court. State police didn’t immediately comment Sunday.

