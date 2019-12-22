By - Associated Press - Sunday, December 22, 2019

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) - Police have made an arrest in the shooting death of a 55-year-old man in New Haven, Connecticut.

The New Haven Register reports that 53-year-old Robert Parris Jr. was charged Saturday with murder in connection with the death of Michael Rosario.

Rosario died Friday at Yale New Haven Hospital after he was shot in the head on Thursday.

Police at the time said the victim and shooter knew each other and that the shooting came after a verbal dispute.

It’s not clear if Parris has a lawyer, whether he remains in custody and when he’s due in court. Police spokespersons didn’t respond to an email seeking more information Sunday.

The newspaper said police will hold a press conference Monday to discuss the case.

