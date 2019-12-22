By - Associated Press - Sunday, December 22, 2019

RUTLAND, Vt. (AP) - Law enforcement officials are investigating the detonation of an explosive device outside an apartment in Rutland, Vermont.

Rutland police say two people were in the apartment at the time of the blast Friday night. Neither of them was hurt.

The investigation is continuing.

TOP STORIES
Virginia Dem mulls National Guard to enforce upcoming gun laws, an idea likely to end in violence
Christianity Today versus Donald Trump
Trump asks nation to pray over his impeachment, says he's done nothing wrong

WCAX-TV reports that state and local police responded to the scene. Evidence will be forwarded to the forensic laboratory for further analysis.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.

Please read our comment policy before commenting.

 

Click to Read More and View Comments

Click to Hide