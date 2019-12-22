By - Associated Press - Sunday, December 22, 2019

CANAAN, Maine (AP) - A police officer and motorist were both shot Sunday in an armed confrontation and high-speed pursuit that left several police cruisers riddled with bullet holes, officials said.

The chase started in Waterville and ended in Canaan, according to Stephen McCausland, spokesman for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

Both the motorist and police officer were taken to hospitals.

McCausland said gunfire erupted in a confrontation Sunday afternoon in Waterville in which the police officer was shot, then continued as the man fled and fired at pursuing cruisers.

The injured police officer, who was hit in both arms, was treated and released from a local hospital. The condition of the suspect who led police on the chase was not known, McCausland said.

